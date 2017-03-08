Gillaspie drives in three, Bauers hit...

Gillaspie drives in three, Bauers hits two-run shot as Rays top Blue Jays 8-2

20 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Casey Gillaspie drove in three runs and Jake Bauers cashed in two with a homer as the Tampa Bay Rays downed the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Sunday in Grapefruit League action. Evan Longoria hit a solo home run for the Rays .

