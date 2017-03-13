Giants' Matt Moore on 2016 finale: - I've gone back to that
Fans are anticipating a big year out of Moore, who turned into a reliable starter - and Dodger-killer -- after arriving in the Aug. 1 trade that sent three players including popular Matt Duffy to the Rays. No matter what Moore does from this point, he'll forever be linked to one of the most hot-topic games in recent Giants history - Game 4 of the Division Series in which Bruce Bochy pulled him after eight innings only to watch the bullpen implode.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC