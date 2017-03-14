Gary Sanchez will crush the ball from anywhere in Yankees lineup
The Yankees didn't bring Brett Gardner or Jacoby Ellsbury to Charlotte Sports Park on Tuesday, so that gave Joe Girardi a reason to hit Gary Sanchez second in the lineup. And it's becoming obvious the catcher will hit wherever he is in the order.
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
