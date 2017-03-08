For Colombia, Moreno holds Rays scoreless

Colombia scored six runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Rays, 9-7, on Wednesday night, and the win was helped by Tampa Bay right-hander Diego Moreno , who held his teammates scoreless through two innings to pick up the win. Because Colombia did not want to use up its bullpen prior to its participation in WBC 2017, using the Rays pitchers was deemed a necessity.

