Editorial: More urgency needed on Rays stadium search

By Opening Day in 2018, there should be a site selected for the next Rays ballpark and a general agreement on how to pay for it. The Tampa Bay Rays open their 20th season Sunday in sold-out Tropicana Field with new turf, new concessions , new players - and a familiar discussion about prospects for a new stadium.

