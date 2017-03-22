Dining Planner: New restaurants include the Lure in Tampa, Urban at the Trop

The Lure opened in downtown St. Petersburg in January 2016, one of a raft of new casual, mid-price restaurants to debut in town. Fifteen months later, partners Tom Golden and Michael Stewart announce that they will open a second outpost of the Lure in Tampa at the site of Catrinas Tacos and Tequila Bar at 2402 S MacDill Ave., opened in 2012 by Karol Ortiz and Tisbeth Mejia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.