Defense backs splendid Sale as Sox nip Rays

Making his second Grapefruit League start, and first at home, left-hander Chris Sale struck out five over four scoreless innings as the the split-squad Red Sox beat the Rays, 2-1, on Saturday at JetBlue Park. "I felt good," said Sale, who gave up one hit with one walk and threw 56 pitches, 42 for strikes.

