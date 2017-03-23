David DeJesus recalls Joe Maddon stunt that laughably backfired

Ex-Cub David DeJesus fondly recalled his days playing for Joe Maddon on the Tampa Bay Rays , and how the quirky manager would tell his charges to "play sexy." But DeJesus, who will serve as a Cubs pre-' and postgame analyst for Comcast SportsNet Chicago this season, also shared one of his favorite Maddon team-bonding memories - and one stunt that went awry - in an interview with the network's Patrick Mooney .

