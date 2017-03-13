Charlie Kaijo | TimesHealth, flexibility will determine Rays' final roster makeup

Much of that conversation is going to involve head athletic trainer Ron Porterfield as the health and availability of veterans such as OF Colby Rasmus and RHP Brad Boxberger , and maybe RHP Shawn Tolleson , will be more of a factor than the performance of any others. Another off-field factor impacting those decisions is flexibility/availability on the 40-man roster.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.