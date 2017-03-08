Cash lauds work of Rays' 3 primary catchers
Rays manager Kevin Cash is considering different options at catcher this season and is preparing to go with a platoon if necessary. Curt Casali , who played 76 games behind the plate in 2016, has found a lot of competition from Jesus Sucre and Luke Maile , with Cash noting he's seen good things out of all three of them.
