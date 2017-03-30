Can Blake Snell save the Rays draft class of 2011?

Blake Snell showed enough promise during an overall inconsistent rookie season for the Rays to feel good he can soon become the front-of-rotation starter they envisioned. After a staggering 10 of the first 60 picks in a draft that was supposed to yield a passel of promising prospects, the Rays nearly six years later don't have much to show for it - except maybe the T-shirts the scouting department wore as reminders from their bosses to not, well, mess it up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.