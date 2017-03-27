ByungHo Park's home run lifts Twins p...

ByungHo Park's home run lifts Twins past Rays 1-0

16 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Tepesch pitched four scoreless innings against the Rays, and Haley added three more, and the Twins broke a four-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. ByungHo Park added to his team-leading home run total in the seventh inning, bashing a pitch from Rays righthander Austin Pruitt deep into the seats in right-center field.

