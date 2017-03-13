Boxberger progressing, but 'cutting i...

Boxberger progressing, but 'cutting it close'

Rays reliever Brad Boxberger , recovering from back soreness, threw batting practice on Saturday morning without limitation at the team's training facility in Port Charlotte. Manager Kevin Cash said the right-hander is scheduled to pitch in a Minor League game on Tuesday, but is "cutting it close" as to whether or not he will be ready by Opening Day on April 2 against the Yankees.

Chicago, IL

