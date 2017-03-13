Beckham primed for more time at short
With the shortstop position in question for the start of the season, Rays manager Kevin Cash will need to play the balancing game. Matt Duffy is penciled in as the everyday shortstop, but he has been slow to recover from his offseason heel surgery.
