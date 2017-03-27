Bautista's big spring an encouraging sign for Blue Jays

In this March 5, 2017, file photo, Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista follows the flight of his double off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Alex Cobb during the second inning of a spring training baseball game in Dunedin, Fla. While it's generally unwise to put much stock in spring training statistics, Bautista is giving the Blue Jays reason to believe he's back to being the slugger they remember.

