Archer to start Team USA's opener vs. Colombia
Rays right-hander Chris Archer will start Team USA's World Baseball Classic opener on Friday against Colombia, manager Jim Leyland said Tuesday. Leyland also said the Americans plan to piggyback two starers in their second game, which is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Dominican Republic.
