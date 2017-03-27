Archer optimistic about 'super-talent...

Archer optimistic about 'super-talented' Rays

9 hrs ago Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

Two days before the Rays open the season against the Yankees, Chris Archer stood in front of his locker at Tropicana Field and expressed his belief that Tampa Bay has the right stuff to return to prominence in 2017. "I think we're super-talented," Archer said.

