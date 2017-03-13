An injury may solidify Kevin Gadea's ...

An injury may solidify Kevin Gadea's future with the Rays

Recent rule 5 draft pick Kevin Gadea has been sidelined for at least 4 weeks due to elbow tendinitis . According to a report from Marc Topkin , the Rays were planning on sending Gadea back to the Mariners in the near future.

