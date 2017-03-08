Alex Colome jokingly trash-talks Chris Archer at WBC
Rays closer Alex Colome sought out Rays teammate Chris Archer before Saturday night's much-hyped World Baseball Classic game between the Dominican Republic and the United States with a simple message: Colome was laughing when he relayed the story on the Marlins Park field after batting practice, and it's clear he was enjoyed the experience of representing his country thus far, pitching a scoreless inning against Canada on Thursday. "It's been really fun," Colome said.
