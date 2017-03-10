Aaron Hicks, Ruben Tejada lead Yankees past Tampa Bay Rays
It wasn't a third-straight walk-off, but the Yankees notched their third win and fifth straight non-loss in a row on Sunday thanks to a 7-4 victory over the Rays at Steinbrenner Field Sunday. The Yankees took the lead first this time, courtesy of a rare sacrifice fly double play in the second; Ronald Torreyes got the credit for the RBI on the fly out to center, but as Chris Carter scored, Kevin Kiermaier also cut down Aaron Judge trying to take third.
