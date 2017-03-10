Aaron Hicks, Ruben Tejada lead Yankee...

Aaron Hicks, Ruben Tejada lead Yankees past Tampa Bay Rays

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: YESNetwork

It wasn't a third-straight walk-off, but the Yankees notched their third win and fifth straight non-loss in a row on Sunday thanks to a 7-4 victory over the Rays at Steinbrenner Field Sunday. The Yankees took the lead first this time, courtesy of a rare sacrifice fly double play in the second; Ronald Torreyes got the credit for the RBI on the fly out to center, but as Chris Carter scored, Kevin Kiermaier also cut down Aaron Judge trying to take third.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YESNetwork.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... (Sep '16) Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC