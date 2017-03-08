3 takeaways from Rays 10-8 loss to Pirates

Snell made 19 starts in the majors last season, but we have to remember he is still just 24. He talks a lot about knowing what he needs to do to improve his command of the strike zone, but until he does it on a more consistent basis he is prone to having days like Thursday, where he threw 49 pitches to get just six outs, allowing five hits and a walk in his two innings. In a way, the consistency is the sign of improvement and maturation as a starter more than anything.

