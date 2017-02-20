Wire Taps: Nationals still have questions; Nats acquire Enny Romero;...
Unless Mike Rizzo and Matt Wieters enact the secret plan that they've been plotting since December, it seems like the Nats' roster is pretty much set heading into Spring Training. So... we can dream, right? Nats add Enny Romero from Rays The Nats got the hard-throwing, high-ERA lefty from the Rays in exchange for minor-league righty Jeffrey Rosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC