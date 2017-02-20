Wire Taps: Nationals still have quest...

Wire Taps: Nationals still have questions; Nats acquire Enny Romero;...

Unless Mike Rizzo and Matt Wieters enact the secret plan that they've been plotting since December, it seems like the Nats' roster is pretty much set heading into Spring Training. So... we can dream, right? Nats add Enny Romero from Rays The Nats got the hard-throwing, high-ERA lefty from the Rays in exchange for minor-league righty Jeffrey Rosa.

Chicago, IL

