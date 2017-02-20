Wilson Ramos Injury: Updates on Rays ...

Wilson Ramos Injury: Updates on Rays Catcher's Recovery from Knee Surgery

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Wilson Ramos will be sidelined for the first half of the 2017 season as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL, per Bill Chastain of MLB .com. Chastain noted that Ramos-who Tampa Bay signed to a two-year, $12.5 million contract this offseason-likely won't be ready to play until July and catch until August.

