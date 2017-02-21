Will Vragovic | TimesRays' Kevin Kiermaier embracing visibility, marketing opportunities

Will Vragovic | TimesRays' Kevin Kier...

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier embracing visibility, marketing opportunities

2017-02-21

Kevin Kiermaier was boarding a flight in Tampa, filing back to the coach seats he booked late heading to a New Year's Eve get-together in Utah with current and ex-Rays teammates and their significant others, when he heard someone calling his name from the first-class cabin. "I just turned around and this man and his wife were signaling to me and saying, 'Hey, please, will you switch seats with us?' " Kiermaier said.

