Why adding Desmond Jennings makes sense for the Cincinnati Reds
A quick trip to the transactions page at the Reds .com shows that Cincinnati hasn't technically been active of late , with nothing - not even the rumored reunion with Bronson Arroyo - having been announced as official. That's not to say the team hasn't had their lines in the water, however, at least in the end of the pond in which they choose to do their fishing these days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Reporter.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC