Watch Rays Prospects Live in 2017 ABL Championship
C David Rodriguez, 3B Kevin Padlo and OF Tommy Milone are in the lineup as they try to take game 2 and win the Brisbane Bandits their 2nd ABL championship in as many years. Davo is putting his 23 game hit streak on the line.
