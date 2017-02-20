Washington Nationals reportedly acqui...

Washington Nationals reportedly acquire Enny Romero from Tampa Bay Rays...

According to a report this afternoon by Tampa Bay Times' beat writer Marc Topkin, the Washington Nationals and Rays have worked out a trade for lefty reliever Enny Romero . Topkin wrote on Twitter that the deal will be in exchange for an as-yet unnamed minor league starter from the Nationals' organization.

