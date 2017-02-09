Team USA roster filled with All-Stars
Team USA manager Jim Leyland will have his choice of All-Stars once the United States begins World Baseball Classic play in Miami against Team Colombia on March 10. The official tournament rosters, announced Wednesday on MLB Network, show the United States will compete in the fourth installment of the international tournament with a well-rounded, dynamic team littered with stars. The World Baseball Classic runs from March 6-22.
