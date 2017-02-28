Tampa Bay Rays: Turnaround Season Needed from Archer

The Tampa Bay Rays success this season will be contingent on timely hitting, solid pitching and a turnaround season from Chris Archer who could lead the team back into contention. At the conclusion of the 2016 season, Tampa Bay Rays President of Baseball Operations Matt Silverman and manager Kevin Cash both concurred that they were hellbent on getting the team back into playing meaningful games in September and beyond.

