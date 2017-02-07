Tampa Bay Rays: Scratch Carter, Napol...

Tampa Bay Rays: Scratch Carter, Napoli Off List, Trade Romero

Two potential right-handed bats are off the board for the Tampa Bay Rays as Carter and Napoli sign deals with the Yankees and Rangers. Waiting until the end to sign a free agent could pay dividends for a team such as the Tampa Bay Rays as players choose to take the offer at hand and run with it when time is running out.

