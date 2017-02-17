Tampa Bay Rays: Finalizing Deal with Tommy Hunter
Continuing to improve their bullpen, the Tampa Bay Rays are in the final stages of completing a minor-league deal with veteran reliever Tommy Hunter . The contract is signed, the physical complete all now that is necessary is for the Tampa Bay Rays to complete the paper work and make the formal announcement that former Orioles and Indians reliever Tommy Hunter is officially a member of the team.
