Tampa Bay Rays: Could this be Beckham's Last Opportunity

Endless opportunities have been bestowed on Tim Beckham, who has yet to prove his potential that has been envisioned by the Tampa Bay Rays since being drafted, that is until now, in what could be his last. Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tim Beckham was demoted for lackadaisical play last August and not called-up when rosters expanded in September, many assumed he had played his way out of the organization.

Chicago, IL

