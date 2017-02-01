Tampa Bay Rays Colby Rasmus Sounds Of...

Tampa Bay Rays Colby Rasmus Sounds Off at Introductory Press Conference

In his first press conference with the Tampa Bay Rays, outfielder Colby Rasmus had some passionate words about the Gold Glove award, Tony La Russa and long hair. Two summers ago, a Twitter poll asked the question-Who does Colby Rasmus look like: Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Undertaker, Indiana Jones, or the landlord from Kingpin? The consensus was that the furry-faced, long-haired Rasmus - now a member of the Tampa Bay Rays - looked like Stevie Ray Vaughan, the hard-rocking guitarist popular in the late 70s and early 80s.

