Tampa Bay Rays Colby Rasmus Sounds Off at Introductory Press Conference
In his first press conference with the Tampa Bay Rays, outfielder Colby Rasmus had some passionate words about the Gold Glove award, Tony La Russa and long hair. Two summers ago, a Twitter poll asked the question-Who does Colby Rasmus look like: Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Undertaker, Indiana Jones, or the landlord from Kingpin? The consensus was that the furry-faced, long-haired Rasmus - now a member of the Tampa Bay Rays - looked like Stevie Ray Vaughan, the hard-rocking guitarist popular in the late 70s and early 80s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC