Spring Training Game Three Lineups: Tampa Bay Rays vs Boston Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays took a 7-2 loss against the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday afternoon. Not much to note in the game, but here are some highlights Competing for the Opening Day roster, catcher Jesus Sucre hit the Rays first HR of the spring, going 2-2 on the day Radar guns weren't working during the first few innings, but David Carpenter's uptick in velocity passed the eye test Today, the Rays will host the Boston Red Sox at Port Charlotte at 1pm with NESN/MLB Network airing the game Chris Archer will be making his spring debut as he prepares to pitch in the World Baseball Classic.

