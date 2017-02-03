Sources: Morrison agrees to re-sign w...

Sources: Morrison agrees to re-sign with Rays

Yesterday Read more: Yahoo Sports

The Tampa Bay Rays and first baseman Logan Morrison agreed on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, sources told Yahoo Sports, reuniting the two after Morrison's strong second half and thinning the oversaturated market for sluggers. The move is not yet official as the Rays, who have a full 40-man roster, will need to clear a spot before adding Morrison.

