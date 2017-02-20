Report: Sergio Romo Rejected More Money From The Rays
According to a report by Fox Sports.com's Ken Rosenthal the Rays made the largest bid for free agent reliever Sergio Romo. The Rays, not the Dodgers, had the high bid for free agent Sergio Romo, according to major-league sources; the former Giants reliever, who grew up in a family of Dodgers fans in Brawley, Ca., took less to stay on the West Coast, according to major-league sources.
