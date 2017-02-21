Re-signing Logan Morrison: Rays' big offseason gamble

Some of the decisions the Rays made during a busy offseason definitely can be debated, headlined by why they traded Logan Forsythe and topped most recently by why they didn't spend more to sign free agent Matt Wieters. Another fair question is given the hefty number of other intriguing first-base options available, why - or depending on your level of skepticism, w hy in the world! - did they re-sign Logan Morrison? It wasn't like Morrison was a big hit in 2016, when he went six weeks and 29 games before driving in his first run, got hurt twice and ended the season having wrist surgery after posting rather pedestrian overall numbers: .238 average, 14 homers, 43 RBIs, .733 OPS, 0.4 WAR .

