Re-signing Logan Morrison: Rays' big ...

Re-signing Logan Morrison: Rays' big offseason gamble

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Some of the decisions the Rays made during a busy offseason definitely can be debated, headlined by why they traded Logan Forsythe and topped most recently by why they didn't spend more to sign free agent Matt Wieters. Another fair question is given the hefty number of other intriguing first-base options available, why - or depending on your level of skepticism, w hy in the world! - did they re-sign Logan Morrison? It wasn't like Morrison was a big hit in 2016, when he went six weeks and 29 games before driving in his first run, got hurt twice and ended the season having wrist surgery after posting rather pedestrian overall numbers: .238 average, 14 homers, 43 RBIs, .733 OPS, 0.4 WAR .

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in... Oct '16 Silver Star 1
News Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur... Sep '16 willyG 1
News Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08) Aug '16 fishkev55 5
News Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Spike 2
News a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15) Jul '15 Fart news 29
News There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Mikeygee1214 1
News Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14) Nov '14 Dodger Blue 1
See all Tampa Bay Rays Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,219 • Total comments across all topics: 279,079,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC