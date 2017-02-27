Rays weekend recap: A 2-1 start, bromance, Kiermaier starring
The Rays had a busy weekend, opening their 34-game exhibition slate on Friday with a win over the Twins, and posting a 2-1 record thus far. Many of the regulars have yet to play, including 3B Evan Longoria, SS Matt Duffy, 1B Logan Morrison, RF Steven Souza Jr. as well as most of the front-line pitchers.
