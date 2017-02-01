Rays to bring back LoMo, add Rickie Weeks

The Rays continue to make moves to add depth and options to their roster, agreeing to bring back 1B Logan Morrison and signing INF Rickie Weeks to a minor league deal. In re-signing Morrison, who was with them last year and sustained a season-ending wrist injury that required surgery, the Rays now appear set to move Brad Miller to second base to replace Logan Forsythe.

