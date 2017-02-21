Rays report: Archer vs. Red Sox today at 1:05
UPDATE, 10:02: Jose De Leon, Shawn Tolleson, Xavier Cedeno are slated to throw live BPs today, last hurdle before game action, likely mid-week. OF Steven Souza Jr. says surgically repaired left hip is responding well, expects to play in first spring game on Wednesday.
