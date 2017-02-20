Rays re-sign Morrison to 1-year deal

The Rays announced on Tuesday that Logan Morrison has signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with $1.25 million in incentives. The official announcement coincided with the news that the Rays had traded left-hander Enny Romero to the Nationals in exchange for Minor League right-hander Jeffrey Rosa in return and also created room on the 40-man roster for Morrison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.