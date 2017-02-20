Rays player who has made $3 million i...

Rays player who has made $3 million in his career spends his offseasons as an Uber driver

Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Rays player who has made $3 million in his career spends his offseasons as an Uber driver and has a 4.8 rating MLB Spring Training is upon us, which for most players means an end to an extended vacation that likely featured little beyond some time on the golf course and in the gym. For Nick Franklin of the Tampa Bay Rays, however, the end of the offseason also means the end of his side-hustle as an Uber driver.

