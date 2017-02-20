Rays owner claims "We have lost money from every point in time you can pick"
Speaking to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times , Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg claimed that they Rays have not made money since his group took over in 2005: Though there have been "some" years when they have made money, and they get in excess of $50 million annually from MLB while operating with payrolls in the $60 million to $70 million range, the net since taking over in October 2005 is in the red. "We have lost money from every point in time you can pick," he said.
