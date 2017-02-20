Rays owner claims "We have lost money...

Rays owner claims "We have lost money from every point in time you can pick"

Speaking to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times , Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg claimed that they Rays have not made money since his group took over in 2005: Though there have been "some" years when they have made money, and they get in excess of $50 million annually from MLB while operating with payrolls in the $60 million to $70 million range, the net since taking over in October 2005 is in the red. "We have lost money from every point in time you can pick," he said.

