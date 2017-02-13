Rays' Kevin Kiermaier announces engagement
The Rays moved Sunday to the verge of signing rehabilitating veteran RHP Nathan Eovaldi , added St. Petersburg College product RHP Jeff Walters on a minor-league deal and continued their pursuit of free-agent All-Star C Matt Wieters . But the biggest transaction, at least to some fans, came off the field, as popular CF Kevin Kiermaier announced via Twitter that he is now engaged to girlfriend Marisa : Kiermaier went public with the news of the then 5-month-old romance just before last spring training, then sealed the proposal deal on Saturday night.
