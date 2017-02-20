Rays journal: Infielders learning new positions this spring

The Rays could have three infielders playing in different positions this season, with Matt Duffy moving to shortstop, Brad Miller to second base and Rickie Weeks to first. Duffy played short coming up before the Giants slid him to third in 2015, and Miller played 37 games at second with Seattle in 2013-15 before splitting '16 between shortstop and first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.