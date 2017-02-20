Rays journal: Infielders learning new positions this spring
The Rays could have three infielders playing in different positions this season, with Matt Duffy moving to shortstop, Brad Miller to second base and Rickie Weeks to first. Duffy played short coming up before the Giants slid him to third in 2015, and Miller played 37 games at second with Seattle in 2013-15 before splitting '16 between shortstop and first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Rays Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Tigers Should Sign a Veteran Catcher in...
|Oct '16
|Silver Star
|1
|Ted Williams museum inductions/dinner to featur...
|Sep '16
|willyG
|1
|Did You Say B.J. Upton Sucks? (Oct '08)
|Aug '16
|fishkev55
|5
|Yankees' Dustin Ackley to have season-ending su... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Spike
|2
|a I think about my dad every morning without fa... (Jun '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|29
|There should be no way Dodgers sign pitcher acc... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Mikeygee1214
|1
|Peralta joins Dodgers (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Dodger Blue
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Rays Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC