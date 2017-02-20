Rays journal: Improving baserunning an early focus in camp
And they started that process Monday by talking about it, 1B coach Rocco Baldelli leading a discussion that started with being more aware of situations. "We know that's an area with room for improvement," manager Kevin Cash said.
