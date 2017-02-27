Rays' farm system cracks MLB Pipeline...

Rays' farm system cracks MLB Pipeline's Top 10

Read more: Tampa Bay Devil Rays

The arrival and development of left-hander Blake Snell in 2016 was a bright spot for the Tampa Bay Rays, who finished in a three-way tie for baseball's worst record at 68-94. Called up to make his debut in late April, Snell, 23 at the time, went on to post a 3.54 ERA with 98 strikeouts in 89 innings over 19 starts.

