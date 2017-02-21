Rays aren't heartbroken about losing ...

Rays aren't heartbroken about losing Wieters to Nationals

17 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

There was some amazement in Rays Land that Matt Wieters ended up getting $21 million guaranteed from the Nationals over two years, with the added benefit of an option to leave after one $10 million season. The Rays had legitimate interest in Wieters as a power boost to their lineup and an upgrade to their season-starting catching corps, enough to have had an offer on his table for more than a week.

Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

