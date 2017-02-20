Rangers acquire knuckleballer Gamboa ...

Rangers acquire knuckleballer Gamboa from Rays

9 hrs ago

The Texas Rangers continued to add to their stockpile arms Tuesday, acquiring right-handed knuckleballer Eddie Gamboa from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations. To clear room for Gamboa on the 40-man roster, the Rangers moved retired slugger Prince Fielder and left-hander Jake Diekman to the 60-day disabled list.

