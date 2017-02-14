Rangers acquire Eddie Gamboa from the...

Rangers acquire Eddie Gamboa from the Rays

Rangers executive VP of communications John Blake announced on Tuesday that the Rangers acquired pitcher Eddie Gamboa from the Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Rangers moved Jake Diekman and Prince Fielder to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster.

